SCARBOROUGH – Peter C. Brelis, 98, died at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough on Dec. 3, 2024.
Peter was born in Newport, R.I., the son of Christos and (Mary Michael) Brelis, on Aug. 11, 1926.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday Dec. 11, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery with military honors, 1461 Broadway, South Portland.
Gathering of family and friends will follow at the Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland.
To read his full obituary, share online condolences or a memory of Peter with the family please go to http://www.athutchins.com.
