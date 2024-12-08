Ryan Michael Nichols

WESTBROOK – Ryan Michael Nichols, 37, was tragically killed on Nov. 30, 2024. Ryan was born on March 4, 1987, in Portland.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2024, at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland; a Funeral Service will begin at 1:30pm.

To view Ryan’s full obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.