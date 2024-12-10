SCARBOROUGH – Marilyn Cook Weeman passed away at her home on Dec. 7, 2024, two days after her 85th birthday. Marilyn was born on Dec. 5, 1939, in South Portland to Geneva Ripley Cook and Merle W. Cook, Sr.
She graduated from South Portland High School in 1958. In her youth, Marilyn was a Worthy Advisor for the Rainbow Girls. Following graduation from high school she worked as an administrative assistant, notably 37 years at Morse, Payson, and Noyes Insurance Co.
On March 5, 1960, she married Virgil Weeman. They raised their two children in Cumberland. In 2000, they moved to Scarborough, where they enjoyed retirement. The majority of their retirement winters were spent at The Villages in Florida. They enjoyed traveling throughout their marriage. Marilyn’s favorite trips were to Hawaii and cruises to Alaska, the Panama Canal, and a European river cruise from Switzerland to the Netherlands.
Gathering with her family was extremely important to Marilyn. She leaves behind her loving husband of 64 years, Virgil Weeman; her daughter Carol Weeman Harris, and her son Craig (Julie) Weeman. She also leaves five grandchildren, Erika (Ryan) Tarrant, Nicholas (Monica) Harris, Samantha (Joel) Thoits, Shawn (Anyssa) Sanville, Stephanie (Matt) Morgan; and nine great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her sister, Marlene Cook, and her niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Merle W. (Sylvia) Cook, Jr.
A funeral will take place on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route One, Scarborough, with a reception to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to:
Cumberland Fire Department Fire Fighters for Kids 366 Tuttle Road
Cumberland, ME 04021 or:
The Dempsey Center
778 Main Street
South Portland, ME 04106
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.