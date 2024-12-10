SCARBOROUGH – Marilyn Cook Weeman passed away at her home on Dec. 7, 2024, two days after her 85th birthday. Marilyn was born on Dec. 5, 1939, in South Portland to Geneva Ripley Cook and Merle W. Cook, Sr.

She graduated from South Portland High School in 1958. In her youth, Marilyn was a Worthy Advisor for the Rainbow Girls. Following graduation from high school she worked as an administrative assistant, notably 37 years at Morse, Payson, and Noyes Insurance Co.

On March 5, 1960, she married Virgil Weeman. They raised their two children in Cumberland. In 2000, they moved to Scarborough, where they enjoyed retirement. The majority of their retirement winters were spent at The Villages in Florida. They enjoyed traveling throughout their marriage. Marilyn’s favorite trips were to Hawaii and cruises to Alaska, the Panama Canal, and a European river cruise from Switzerland to the Netherlands.

Gathering with her family was extremely important to Marilyn. She leaves behind her loving husband of 64 years, Virgil Weeman; her daughter Carol Weeman Harris, and her son Craig (Julie) Weeman. She also leaves five grandchildren, Erika (Ryan) Tarrant, Nicholas (Monica) Harris, Samantha (Joel) Thoits, Shawn (Anyssa) Sanville, Stephanie (Matt) Morgan; and nine great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her sister, Marlene Cook, and her niece and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Merle W. (Sylvia) Cook, Jr.

A funeral will take place on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route One, Scarborough, with a reception to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Cumberland Fire Department Fire Fighters for Kids 366 Tuttle Road

Cumberland, ME 04021 or:

The Dempsey Center

778 Main Street

South Portland, ME 04106

