The South Portland Fire Department was one of the beneficiaries of the Maine Mariners’ Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday and transported hundreds of stuffed animals to the Community Center on Monday to be used in the South Portland Toy Drive. Approximately 392 kids benefited from the toy drive this year. About 340 were “adopted” by donors this season while donations of miscellaneous toys, gift cards and money helped provide for the rest. For more information on the South Portland Toy Drive, go to sopotoydrive.org. Contributed / Mike Norton, South Portland Fire Department