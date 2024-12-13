Nature-inspired winter art

On Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, join Lakes Environmental Association for a family-friendly walk and a morning of making art from natural materials collected during the walk. Meet at the Maine Lake Science Center, 51 Willett Road, to begin the short walk and learn how to identify various types of pine cones and other trees and plants, then return to the center to create ornaments and greeting cards. All ages are welcome to participate; hot cider will be available. The event is free, but registration is requested at mainelakes.org, under “Events.”

Winter Wonderland walk



The Bridgton Recreation Department is presenting its annual Winter Wonderland of Trees and North Pole Walk at the Bridgton Town Ice Rink on North High Street, behind the Town Hall. The wonderland opens daily until 8 p.m. and continues through Dec. 27. Enjoy music, hot chocolate and holiday lights while walking through a forest of decorated trees. There is no ice in the rink yet, so this is a walk only. The walk is free, but donations to benefit scholarships for after-school programs are accepted.

First Church events

The First Congregational Church of Bridgton, located at 33 South High St., will hold a cookie walk on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. Come along and stock up on a variety of homemade cookies for the holidays.

On Dec. 22, all children and their families are invited to take part in a no-rehearsal pickup Christmas pageant. The pageant will be part of the regular Sunday service, which begins at 10 a.m. Participants should come to the church between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. to get in costume for the play. Costumes for adults are available as well. The church can be contacted at 647-3936.

Hannaford benefits Rotary

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club has been chosen to benefit from the Hannaford Community Bag program. The club will receive $1 donation from every purchase of the $2.50 Community Bags at Hannaford Supermarket in Bridgton during the month of December. The Bridgton Hannaford has also chosen Rotary’s veterans programs for general donations at the Hannaford Charitable Kiosk at the front of the store during November and December. To learn more about the program, go to hannaford.2givelocal.com. To learn more about Rotary go to lakeregionrotary.com or its Facebook page.

Send your news about Bridgton happenings to Perri Black at perrilb@gmail.com.

