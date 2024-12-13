Evan Vierling, Brooklyn Kalmikov and Jimmy Lambert scored in the first period, starting the Maine Mariners on their way to a 5-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder in an ECHL game Friday night at Glen Falls, New York.

Kalmikov also assisted on third-period goals by Christian Berger and Patrick Guay. Guay’s goal was into an empty net with 10 seconds remaining.

Mariners goalie Ryan Bischel made 27 saves.

