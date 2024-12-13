BRAINTREE, Mass. – Steven Barry Sidman of Braintree, Mass. and formerly of Scarborough, passed away on Dec. 11, 2024.

He was the beloved husband of the late Brenda Sidman and devoted father of Jessica Sidman and her husband Tom Weston, Angela Sidman, and Hilary Ridge and her husband Kieran Ridge. He was the dear brother of Roseanne Karp and Peter Sidman. Steven was also the adoring grandfather of Brian Weston, Andrew Weston, Madeline Ridge, Liam Ridge, and Emilia Ridge.

Funeral services will be held at the chapel at Maple Hill Cemetery, 1 Sabino Farm Rd., Peabody, Mass. on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m.﻿

For online guestbook and directions please visit the funeral home website, http://www.torffuneralservice.com.

Donations in Steven’s memory may be made to the

National Yiddish Book Center,

1021 West St.,

Amherst, MA 01002

