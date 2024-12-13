HARPSWELL – Ann Elden (Doughty) Alexander died on Dec. 5, 2024, surrounded by her family. Ann left for heaven after a 30 year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Ann was born in Quincy, Mass. on Jan. 15, 1944, to Elroy F. Doughty and Jean Ann Allen (Doughty) of Bailey Island. She was educated at schools on Bailey Island, Orr’s Island, Harpswell Islands School, and later graduated Brunswick High School. She attended Gorham State Teachers college.

June 24,1963, Ann married her high school sweetheart Bernard Alexander. They were married 52 years until Bernard’s passing in 2015.

She worked at Congress Sports wear in Bath when first married, as a seamstress. She also worked at the shrimp lab on Pinkham Point in Harpswell. Once she had her children, she was mostly a stay at home mother. At the age of 40 Ann went to CMVTI in Lewiston, and earned her LPN in nursing. She made the Dean’s list every grading period, and graduated 3rd in her class. Upon graduating she worked for Dr. Andrew M. Longley. She then worked for Dr. James Kneebone and lastly Dr. Mathew Carroll. After retiring from nursing, she worked at Sears selling appliances.

Ann was skilled at many things. She could build anything. She built beautiful beds, refinished many chairs, tables, and bureaus. She loved antiques of any kind. Ann was a skilled steam stress and made a lot of her children’s clothes. They were much nicer than anything store bought, and fit perfect. She made all the shirts for the men in the family, and she knit beautiful fisherman knit sweaters for her daughters. She also made her daughter a beautiful prom gown. After Ann’s mother and father passed, she and Bernard restored her family home on Bailey Island from to bottom.

Ann had many interests. Genealogy was always a primary interest. She loved to find out how the Harpswell families were connected. She enjoyed researching her family from England as well. Ann raised and showed English Setter dogs, many of which became champions of the show ring.

In the summers she loved growing vegetables and flowers at her family home on Bailey Island. She liked nothing more than being elbows deep in the garden. She also loved the Boston Red Sox and rarely missed a game. Ann rarely missed any of her grandchildren’s activities.

Ann taught Sunday school at the Methodist Churches on Orr’s island and Bailey Island. She also volunteered as a swim instructor for Harpswell Islands school.

Ann leaves behind two daughters, Mary A. Alexander-Hollingshead (Roger), Sarah A. Clemons (Wayne); two grandsons Wesley Hollingshead and Aaron Hollingshead; two granddaughters Hannah Clemons and Amanda Clemons; one great granddaughter Adeline Hollingshead and two great grandsons Luke and Lincoln Hollingshead.

Special thanks to CHANS, the doctors and nurses at Midcoast Hospital, and the girls that provided her with 24 hour care at her home.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., with words of remembrance at 5:30 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. Brunswick, Maine.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organization of your choice

