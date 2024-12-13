SCARBOROUGH – Charles A. Temm Sr., 92, of Scarborough, passed away on Dec. 7, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
“Charlie” was born on Dec. 17, 1931, to William and Alice (Neault) Temm, the oldest of 11 children.
He grew up on the family farm on Beech Ridge Road in Scarborough. He joined the Navy in 1951, serving for four years. On May 19, 1960, he married Irene Rowe. They had three sons who were their pride and joy.
For many years, Charlie owned and operated a Barber Shop in Westbrook. He was a long-time member of the Governor William King Masonic Lodge, and he enjoyed reading, driving, county fairs and spontaneous visits.
He is survived by sons, Charles Jr. (Tina) of Salem, Ala., Carl (Debbie) of South Portland, and Clayton Temm of Greer, S.C. He is also survived by five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers Albert, Roy and John, sisters Betty Grant and Fran Erickson; many nieces and nephews; and special companion, Helen Knox.
Funeral service will be private. Arrangements by Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland.
