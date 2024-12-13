BRUNSWICK – James Hutchins, 72, died at Mid Coast Hospital, Nov. 24, 2024.
He was born August 2, 1952 in Portland, a son of Perley and Helen Cady Hutchins. He attended Brunswick schools. He served honorably in the US Navy. Later, He worked as an automobile mechanic in the Auburn area for many years.
He was predeceased by a brother, Kenny Hutchins and sister, Kathleen Lucas.
He is survived by his long-term companion, Kathy Hutchins of Brunswick; his son, Anthony Hutchins and wife Ashley of Lewiston; a brother, Gilbert Hutchins of Topsham, a sister, Dorothy Goodenow of Topsham; a grandson, Michael Hutchins of Ohio; two great grandchildren, Finley and Zayden Hutchins of Ohio.
A graveside service will be held this coming Summer in Varney Cemetery, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.
