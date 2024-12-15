SOUTH PORTLAND – Charles “Chuck” L. Bailey, 90, passed away in the early hours of Dec. 4, 2024, at his home in South Portland after a long illness.

Chuck was born in Portland on May 4, 1934. He was a graduate of Falmouth High School class of 1952. It was at Falmouth High School where he met the love of his life, the former Barbara Baker. They were married in 1953 and recently celebrated their 71st anniversary.

Chuck joined the Westbrook Police Department in 1963 and while there, became one of the first evidence technicians in Maine and took classes in evidence collection, fingerprinting and photography. He created the first crime lab for the Westbrook PD in a closet in the old Carpenter Street police station where pictures were developed using chemical baths. He patrolled mostly on the north side of the city where he became a regular fixture to the residents and businesses. Chuck spent 14 years with the Maine National Guard and 23 years with the Army Reserves. His time with the Army Reserves was primarily as a drill instructor. Upon retirement from the police department in 1984, Chuck joined the active-duty Army and retired as a Master Sergeant. Chuck was known for his humor, his love of tools and frugality.

Chuck and Barbara made their retirement home in Florida and travelled the country in their RV. During their summers in Maine, Chuck volunteered on the restoration of the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad in Portland. In early 2023, they moved back to Maine to be closer to family.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; and his four children, Kathy Meserve of Scarborough, Patricia Deemer of Fort Worth, Texas, Margie (Bruce) Bickford of Auburn and Steve (Maryann) Bailey. Chuck’s memory lives on in the hearts of his eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sons-in-law Mark Meserve and James Deemer.

Services will be Dec. 18 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St, Westbrook. Visiting hours are 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

To express condolences please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be sent to:

the Tunnels to Towers Foundation or to:

the Maine Narrow

Gauge Railroad

Copy the Story Link