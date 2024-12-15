Joan L. Strout

PORTLAND – Joan L. Strout, 90, of Portland, beloved wife of Leon E. Strout, died Saturday Dec. 7, 2024, at Maine Medical Center.

At the family’s request there will be no services at this time.

To see Joan’s full obituary, share a memory or leave the family an online condolence please visit http://www.athutchins.com

