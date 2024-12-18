https://www.pressherald.com/2024/12/18/mayor-claus-spreads-some-cheer
Mayor Claus spreads some cheer
Print
South Portland Mayor Richard Matthews dressed up as Santa Claus for the council’s final meeting of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 17, “just to lighten the mood and spread some cheer,” he said.
Contributed / Richard Matthews
