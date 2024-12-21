My son, Adam, and I have been considering a climb of Boundary Bald Mountain for several years. The 3,638-foot peak is located in a rugged remote wilderness region northeast of Jackman near the Canadian border.

Access to the spectacular summit that offers 360-degree views is via Bald Mountain Road. The rough dirt road is usually unplowed in winter so a sense of urgency was needed if we were going to complete the climb this fall. We began watching the weather for a quality forecast and selected a sunny November day for our attempt.

My wife Nancy and I met Adam and his friend, Liz, in Jackman on a cold almost cloudless morning. We drove about eight miles north on Route 201 to a right turn on Bald Mountain Road and motored another four miles to a right turn onto the trailhead access road. High clearance vehicles were an asset on the steep rutted climb to a small turn-off on the right that provided space for three vehicles. The road is gated immediately beyond the parking area.

An online trail description indicated the trek tended to be wet in many areas, so we opted to wear over-the-ankle hiking boots even though the region had suffered through several weeks of drought. Although the trail was essentially dry, tall boots were a good choice when we encountered several inches of snow at higher elevations.

While we were organizing our packs and changing into boots, another hiker arrived and claimed the third parking space. He was the only other person we met during the trek.

We walked around the gate and began hiking steadily uphill on the eroded remnants of a former logging road enjoying periodic views of the snow covered summit ridge. The other hiker passed us moving at a fast pace. Following a long mile, we turned left onto a well marked trail.

Initially, we ascended on a moderate gradient in a predominantly conifer forest. However, the path soon steepened and a dusting of snow increased to a few inches.

As we proceeded higher, boulder-strewn terrain in a dense forest required some scrambling. Heavy snow had accumulated on spruce branches which diminished visibility and slowed progress.

While negotiating through a particularly precipitous, sometimes icy, section, we met the other hiker who was descending. He reported reaching the summit ridge, but had turned back due to difficulty finding the trail in thick mountain scrub with moderate snow accumulation.

Soon after, we emerged onto snow packed ledges with fabulous views. As the hiker advised, finding the trail in seemingly impenetrable alpine scrub caked with snow was challenging. We waded through dense vegetation towards a rocky prominence and after persistent effort arrived at the massive rounded boulder with its stupendous 360-degree views.

From that windy vantage point, we could see the remainder of the wintry ridge. A helipad and radio tower on the far northern end were enveloped in rime ice and had a surreal other worldly appearance. A large number of crows circling the helipad attracted our attention. We speculated they might be feeding on a dead animal.

The radio tower appeared to be situated on higher ground so we negotiated through a narrow corridor of stunted evergreens towards the presumed summit. The scavengers flew off when we arrived at the helipad. Replete with a multitude of bird tracks in the snow, the flat square steel structure offered the most extensive views of the day. No explanation for the odd behavior of the crows was detected. We completed our exploration of the ridge by scaling another huge boulder to the apparent highpoint adjacent to the radio tower.

During our trek back over the lengthy escarpment, we stopped for a lunch break on a precipice protected from the wind. The south facing cliff offered wondrous views of the mountains of northwestern Maine.

The treacherous snow and ice covered surface in the higher elevations required a careful time-consuming descent. In a few potentially hazardous areas, finding and using hand holds was necessary to lower ourselves safely down.

Once the steepest sections were behind us, the remainder of our return was uneventful. When we arrived at the snow-free sunny parking area, the contrast was remarkable. Winter was a mere 1,800 feet above.

