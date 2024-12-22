BRUNSWICK – Ellery Saige Linen died tragically and unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2024, at just 19 years old.

During her short time with us, Ellery’s bright and beautiful spirit brought light to everyone she met. Ellery (aka Schnuggles, Buggies, Buggles, Audery, Celery, Ellerybellery, Tuggie, Smellery), was born two and a half weeks early at home in Summit, N.J., on March 12, 2005. She was feisty, sensitive, and full of personality and big emotions from the start.

At 13 months of age, Ellery and her family moved to the Greater Portland area, and expanded over the years to include a kaleidoscope of loving stepparents, siblings, cousins, and friends. Ellery grew up at Waynflete School, attending from 1st through 12th grade, where she cemented her lifelong passion for all creative outlets– singing, music, and especially dance. After graduating in 2023, Ellery journeyed to the University of Vermont, where she found a group of wonderful and loving friends by whom she was wholly adored. She recently decided to major in Dance.

Ellery was magic and sunshine, excellent at finding things that she loved and embracing them wholeheartedly. She relished performing, spreading joy, sharing silly Instagram reels, and spontaneous photoshoots. Once you heard Ellery laugh you couldn’t forget it; she would erupt with a shriek that made you want more. She wore her personality in her layered clothing style with bright colors and silver jewelry, often topped off with one of her many signature bandanas adorning her incredible hair. She was not afraid to make a statement.

Stubborn, confident and headstrong, Ellery was firm in her convictions and spoke up for what she believed in. She remembered all of the little things and appreciated funny quirks. Her endless handwritten to-do and bucket lists demonstrated her commitment to future dreams and goals. Music filled her days; she especially adored Harry Styles and John Mayer, ‘scream singing’ in the car, and always wanted to be on aux (ask a kid what that means). She devoured books as quickly as she devoured life and would watch scary movies with anyone, but she always screamed before getting to the scary part which turned the fright into joy. She cherished reorganizing and redecorating her bedroom, elephants, rings on every finger, dragonflies and Jellycats.

Ellery thrived in or near water and savored time spent in Vermont and the Adirondacks with her cousins, Winslow Park Beach, Pineland Farms, and Acadia National Park. She would never turn down an adventure, near or far, with family and friends, and she tried to capture every special moment to remember later. She devoured snacks and always shared them with her favorite people. She was known for hiding them in her room like a squirrel. At the top of her list were Kettle salt and vinegar chips, Crumbl cookies, Kit Kats, Clif Bars, and chocolate covered strawberries.

Fiercely loyal, Ellery was adored by so many. She leaves behind a vast and devoted family, including her mother and stepfather, Erica and Seth Blanchard, her father, Cameron Linen, stepmother Metta Morton; her siblings Kaya, Cody, Noa and Everest Linen, Luca Blanchard, and Ella and Mika Altidor; her cousins Schuyler, Haven, Zoe, Rosalie, Thayer, Blythe, Maple and Pepper; her aunts and uncles Blair and Jeff Demers, Ellie and Dave Low, and Yvette, Kenny, Frank, and Adam Johnson; and her loving grandparents Lee “Mumsy” and Jon “Pops” Linen, and Esther “Nana” Johnson.

She was predeceased by Kenny “PopPop” and Eileen “Memaw” Johnson. Ellery also considered her close friends to be a part of her true family.

In a letter she wrote recently to herself, Ellery shared how much she loved that she could “dream cool dreams.” Ellery, we will all dance for you and continue “dreaming cool dreams,” to carry on your light.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 4, 2025, at Brick South, 8 Thompson’s Point, Portland, at 2 p.m. All who were touched by Ellery’s spirit are welcome and encouraged to join. Please wear bright colors and bandanas and come prepared to dance.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the Linen family and sign Ellery’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, Ellery’s family invites you to consider a contribution to Waynflete School’s dance program, which is an integral part of the Performing Arts curriculum at the school. You can learn more about this effort, and give online here, at https://giving.veracross.com/waynflete/give-dance

