GORHAM – Paula Jane Gonya, 71, of Gorham, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Dec. 13, 2024 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Paula was born Dec. 16, 1952 in Millinocket. She grew up in “the county”, living in Presque Isle, until moving to Gorham as a freshman, graduating with the Gorham High School class of 1971.

Paula is a graduate of Providence College (1984), with a degree in business. She later moved to Middletown, Conn. and Warwick, R.I., traveling on to Florida for over 30 years with a short year spent in New Orleans, La. During this time she worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 18 years and retired after 17 years with the Pinellas County Government in Clearwater, Fla.

She returned “home” in 2017, to be with her most important family and reconnect with old friends. A special part of her time was spent learning Tai Chi, looking forward to classes in Gorham, the beach, the park, and gathering with her classmates for holiday events and dinners. She enjoyed traveling to Millinocket in the summers to reunite and visit family. She spent summer days with a book in hand at Pine Point Beach and ended her evenings with a nice glass of wine. She loved to bake and cook, sharing her recipes with family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Susan and brother-in-law, Randy O’Brien of Gorham, brother, Paul Gonya of Clearwater, Fla.; nieces Erin, Caitlin (Craig), Megan (Tristan), and Shannon (Casey); great-nieces and nephews Madison Morton, Jack and Emily Feldhaus, Travis and Paige Neily, and Molly Maskalenko, all of Gorham.

Paula was predeceased by her longtime partner, Troy Todd; and her parents Paul and Ruth (Morrison) Gonya.

Susan was a devoted sister to Paula during her illness. Paula’s family would like to thank Dr. Mark Wrona and the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their incredible support and care.

Her life will be celebrated privately at a future date.

