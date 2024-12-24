John J. Penhaker

MIDDLETOWN, Del. – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John J. Penhaker.

A Chapel Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., Canton, Mass. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, Mass.

Please visit http://www.StanetskyCanton.com for full obituary.

