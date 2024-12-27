KENNEBUNK – Patricia Cain, 81, a resident of The Landing at Saco Bay, Saco, and formerly of Kennebunk, Maine and Billerica, Mass., passed away at her residence in Saco Monday evening, Dec. 23, 2024, following a lengthy walk in Alzheimer’s disease.

﻿In what by all accounts was a rather raucous gathering, Patricia has finally been reunited with her beloved mother Grace Sullivan, her sister, Beverly (Sullivan) Woodford, her sister, Lenore Sullivan; her brothers, Gene, Gordan, Donnie and Larry Sullivan, and her granddaughter, Harper Sims.

﻿Patricia was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Medford, Mass., the daughter of Walter L. and Grace Hazelton Sullivan. She attended local schools, leaving early to help her family of 8 get by after her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at an early age. This sense of selflessness, sacrifice and incredible generosity at an early age were traits that she exhibited throughout the breadth of her life.

﻿Pat raised four children as a single parent and always displayed her warm character and perseverance through the many challenges a single parent faces. Her legacy to her children and grandchildren was not merely poise in the face of adversity, but always looking for the positive in any situation. She had an incredible smile and a laugh that would light up any room. Pat was a strong Irish Catholic woman who lived her faith. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s she moved to Kennebunk to be with her children and grandchildren. She became an active communicant of St. Martha’s Church, volunteered with the Community Outreach Services and Thursday night dinners at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kennebunk. She loved to walk her dog Geno on Gooch’s beach and meet new people.

﻿She is survived by her children, Ron and Terry Cain of Kennebunkport, Jason Cain of Tewksbury, Mass., Chad and Beth Cain of Wellington, Fla. and Casi and Rob Sims of Kennebunk. Grandchildren include Cameron and Amanda Cain, Madison (Cain) and Calvin Karparis, Griffin Cain, Brennan and Dylan Roberts, Bailey Cain, and Braden Sims; and great grandchildren Bode and Logan Cain.

﻿Our family would like to thank the staff at the Landing at Saco Bay and Hospice for their wonderful care.

﻿Visiting hours will be held 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, with a funeral mass to be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Spring burial will be private and take place in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

Should friends desire,

memorial contributions may be made to the:

American Alzheimer’s Association

P.O. Box 96011

Washington, DC 20090 or

at http://www.alz.org

