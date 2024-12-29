SPRINGVALE – Andrew Byron Marby, 82, of Kennebunk, died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2024.

He was born April 15, 1942, in Pittsfield, Mass. to Joseph and Anna Cole Marby. He graduated from Williams High School in Stockbridge, Mass., and attended UMass Amherst for one year before moving to Boston, Mass. He worked briefly as an insurance agent before embarking on his lifelong career in the printing business. He worked for several printing companies in Massachusetts and Maine until 1983, when he, along with his business partner, John Poor, bought Lincoln Press in Sanford, which he co-owned and operated until his retirement in 2008.

A longtime resident of Springvale, Andrew was a very active member of the Sanford-Springvale community serving as a board member of the Sanford Chamber of Commerce, as president of the credit union, as a member of the Sanford Water District Board, as a 27-year member of the Sanford Kiwanis Club, where he served as president in 1991, and as a business sponsor for the Sanford Mainers, a New England collegiate baseball league based in Goodall Park.

A passionate NFL fan, he enjoyed attending and watching games, playing poker with close friends, and loved music, live concerts, traveling around the country, family games and events, reading American history, and solving puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Ann (Marby) Gerdin in 1970, his brother, George F. in 1974; his mother, Anna Belle Cole Marby in 1995, his father, Joseph in 1996; and his brother, Joseph C. in 2000.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Elaine Guillemette Marby; daughters Lorri Perkins (Craig) of McAlpin, Fla., Sara Marby of Savannah, Ga., Joanne Shorey (David) of Dracut, Mass., and Michelle Shaw of Maine; 14 nephews, five nieces; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a eulogy beginning at 2 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 3, at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green in Alfred. Burial will be at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford in the Spring of 2025.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Andrew’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org)

