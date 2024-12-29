WESTBROOK – Grace E. Beaumont, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2024.

Grace was the epitome of “La Bella Figura,” a proud and beautiful Italian woman who, in a true honor to her name, carried herself with unmatched grace and style. Grace’s life was a masterpiece of devotion and fierce independence. Always putting her family first. She exemplified remarkable strength, beauty, and love and shared this love, with everyone fortunate enough to know her, through her radiant smile, unmistakable laugh, and boundless caring. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and loved ones forever.

Born on April 4, 1935, in Portland, Grace was the only daughter of Ralph and Christine Phillipo and grew up a part of a large and loving Italian family, adored and surrounded by her cousins, aunts, uncles, and her maternal grandmother.

Grace graduated from Portland High School in 1953, a proud recipient of a “Brown Medal”, awarded to the top ten students in each graduating class. Even as a young woman, she exuded determination and compassion. After a devastating fire displaced her family from their Park Avenue apartment, Grace played an instrumental role in helping her mother secure their first home—a testament to her resourcefulness and dedication to those she loved.

She later met the love of her life, Richard Beaumont Jr., during a break from her studies at the University of Maine, where she eventually earned her associate’s degree, a break she took to be with and care for her terminally ill father, another example of the selflessness that defined her life.

Grace and Richard’s love story is one for the ages. They met on a blind date and after just four months of dating, Richard knew she was “the one” and proposed. Grace felt the same, and they were married on June 20, 1959, at St. Joseph’s Rectory in Portland. Over the course of 65 years, their unwavering love and devotion to one another were an inspiration to all who knew them.

Grace dedicated herself to raising her children, creating a warm and loving home, and later reentered the workforce at the periodontal office of Drs. George Gordon and Steven Morse. Starting as a model patient, her charm and determination led to her being hired as a front desk coordinator. Never one to settle, Grace took courses, expanded her responsibilities, and became an accomplished dental assistant.

Beyond her work She was an avid volunteer at her children’s schools and worked hard with the Portland City Council to improve conditions in her neighborhood.

Upon retirement, never one to sit still, Grace found new passions, including golf, which she enjoyed for decades with her cherished girlfriends in the nine-holers group and with her beloved husband and friends at Purpoodock Golf Club. She embraced the game with the same enthusiasm and joy that she brought to every aspect of her life.

Grace’s greatest pride and joy was her family. A devoted and loving daughter, niece, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Grace was always at the ready to cook for, entertain, support, cheer on and have fun with her family, especially her many grandsons and great-grandchildren.

Surviving Grace are her devoted family, husband, Richard Beaumont, Jr. of Westbrook; her daughter, Lori Beaumont Martin and her husband Thomas of Harpswell, her son, Richard Beaumont, III and his wife Jennifer of Gorham; six grandsons and their spouses who were the light of her life, Thomas Albert Martin, IV and his wife Ericka Martin, Patrick Beaumont Martin, Nicholas John Martin and his wife Darby Riddick-Martin, Zachary Davis Beaumont, Owen William Beaumont; and four cherished great-grandchildren, Avery, Tommy, Emelia and Luke.

Grace was predeceased by a brother, Anthony, who died before she was born; her parents Ralph and Christine Phillipo; and her best friend, Doris Lyons and whose children, Sue and Sally, always made her heart happy with their get togethers and phone calls.

She loved Kristen from Northern Light who is an empathic, hardworking, loving and knowledgeable nursing professional and was her new and devoted friend.

Per her wishes there will be a private burial and celebration of her life.

If you are so moved, donations can be made to

Northern Light Homecare & Hospice,

P.O. Box 679,

Portland, ME 04104

in her memory.

