The Press Herald Toy Fund is continuing to receive donations from readers who want to help bring joy to Maine children in need.

And the generosity is much needed after a holiday season marked by a big surge in requests for help that pushed the Toy Fund well over its budget for gifts.

About 4,000 children received holiday gifts because of the donors who paid for all the new toys and books and the volunteers who sorted, packed and distributed all the gifts.

A mother of three from the Midcoast is among the grateful and relieved parents who sought and received help this year.

“This program has been a God send,” she wrote to the Toy Fund. “My children and I are extremely grateful and I look forward to the day I’m able to donate. God bless!”

The 75-year-old charity accepts donations throughout the year, although the holiday season generates by far most of its annual revenue. The Press Herald will continue to periodically publish the donations in the coming weeks.

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

 

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

$25 – Ronald Houle
$100 – In memory of Tom Rosemary   Anonymous
$125 – In Memory of Beth Neault   Roberta Norton
$100 – Barb Wood
$100 – Christmas is for the children    Anonymous
$100 – Anonymous
$52.92 – My grandpa David Sherman Sr. was a big supporter of the Bruce Roberts Toy Fund. I thought I’d carry on his memory by donating this year. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all the Mainers out there! I hope you find joy this holiday season.  Cooper Sherman
$105.52 – In memory of Twila Holt and David C. Holt, amazing grandparents to David & Logan!  David & Cori Holt
$105.52 – Anonymous
$52.92 – Anonymous
$105.52 – In memory of Dad and Adam    Kim & Eric P.
$105.52 – To honor Stan Allain    Kathleen Murray-Allain
$105.52 – Ada, Grace and Jack Duffey   Kathleen Duffey
$100 – Anonymous
$52.92 – Anonymous
$105.52 – In honor of my parents, Newell & Jean Eckman, who gave me so many wonderful Christmas memories!   Susan Wilkins
$600 – No child should go without Christmas! This is our 2nd donation to help with the increased requests.  Steve and Jane Martin
$52.92 – Anonymous
$31.88 – Leland and Jeannette Johnston
$52.92 – In memory of Elizabeth Margaret Seelen    Barbara Seelen
$52.92 – In honor of David ‘Binky’ Davis who loved Christmas. We love and miss you. Anna, Dianne, Mike and Danny
$31.88 – Anonymous
$105.52 – Nate and Casey Ellis
$31.88 – Anonymous
$158.13 – Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Be Kind!   Anonymous
$105.52 – In Memory of Merton & Prudy Leary    Anonymous
$52.92 – In memory of Ken Cleaves and Lane Fraser, both of whom loved Christmas!   Ethel Carmolli
$52.92 – Thinking about you this Christmas even though I don’t know you. Have a really nice holiday!  Anonymous
$105.52  – Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays to All.   Maura & Bob Pelletier
$21.36 – Anonymous
$105.52 – Anonymous
$105.52 – Merry Christmas    Anonymous
$105.52  – Anonymous
$105.52 – Anonymous
$105.52 – Anonymous
$95.00 – In Memory of Carol A. LeRiche from her Family
$100 – The Fogg Family   Molly O’Brion
$52.92 – Merry Christmas!   Fleet
$21.36 – Christmas Spirit   Anonymous
$52.92 – Anonymous
$210.73 – In memory of Virginia & Linda Bryan    Anonymous
$105.52 – Anonymous
$52.92 – Erin Pontbriand
$105.52 – David and Connie Kinsman
$105.52 – Gramse Family
$105.52 – Anonymous
$52.92 – Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!    John and Diane Devlin
$52.92 – Anonymous
$52.92 – Anonymous
$210.93 – In thanks for the gift of Abigail and Lucy  Anonymous
$50 – In loving memory of my daughter, Amanda Carson Lutes
$50 – Janice Watson
$50 – Lesley Ewald
$100 – From Mamie and Grampy   Judith and Gordon Oliver
$30 – Elizabeth Goldsmith
$150 – Johnson’s Arboriculture
$50 – Catherine Dupuis-Tate
$30 – Blessings everyone    Anonymous
$100 – Merry Christmas     Judy White
$100 – Lawrence and Karan Miller
$100 – Anonymous
$500 – Jean Scanlan
$200 – For the children    James Born
$200 – Christine and Willie Johnson
$100 – For the kids, with love  Anonymous
$100 – John and Jean Northrop
$125 – In loving memory of Harold and Theo Moxcey, from Carole, Kim and Stephanie
$50 – In moving memory of our parents, Ben and Carol Libby and Barbara Pinkham Elwell,   Merry Christmas, Andy and Charlene
$50 – Anonymous
$200 – Anonymous
$50 – William Jabine
$200 – William and Gail Eaton
$105.52 – The Sirois Family
$20 – Alan Rosewasser
$26.62 – Merry Christmas to you!    Liz Taintor
$210.73 – In memory of Grammy Annie & Nana  Anonymous
$105.52 – Jim and Judy Rowe
$21.36 – Anonymous
$105.52 – The Law Family
$26.62 – Merry Christmas!   Rick & Janet Wolf
$50 –In memory of our siblings Paul and Sally. Mary and Bob
$50 – Groban-Fischman Family    Margaret Groban
$105.52 – In memory of Lorrraine McKenney Brennan, Elizabeth Brennan, Robert Brennan, and Peter Brennan  Anonymous
$263.34 – Anonymous
$52.92 – In memory of our parents William and Janet Lynds.   Maryadele Grant
$105.52 – Anonymous
$50 – Merry Christmas to all!!   Margo & Jim
$210.73 – In memory of John W. and John M. Sullivan. Lynne Sullivan
$315.94 – In Memory of Ronald Hallett (my Dad). Scott and Jayne Munson
$105.52 – Merry X-Mas, A,P,M   Anonymous
$526.35 – Pat and Barry Unnol
$42.40 – Happy Holiday  Anonymous
$52.92 – The McGaraghan Family
$105.52 – From the Agrillo family  Anonymous
$105.52 – A special Merry Christmas wish to Connor Graham. Forever in our hearts. Love, the Fillmores
$105.52 – Jeff Young and Betsy Mahoney

TOTAL TO DATE: $179,641

