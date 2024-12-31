The Press Herald Toy Fund is continuing to receive donations from readers who want to help bring joy to Maine children in need.

And the generosity is much needed after a holiday season marked by a big surge in requests for help that pushed the Toy Fund well over its budget for gifts.

About 4,000 children received holiday gifts because of the donors who paid for all the new toys and books and the volunteers who sorted, packed and distributed all the gifts.

A mother of three from the Midcoast is among the grateful and relieved parents who sought and received help this year.

“This program has been a God send,” she wrote to the Toy Fund. “My children and I are extremely grateful and I look forward to the day I’m able to donate. God bless!”

The 75-year-old charity accepts donations throughout the year, although the holiday season generates by far most of its annual revenue. The Press Herald will continue to periodically publish the donations in the coming weeks.

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

$25 – Ronald Houle

$100 – In memory of Tom Rosemary Anonymous

$125 – In Memory of Beth Neault Roberta Norton

$100 – Barb Wood

$100 – Christmas is for the children Anonymous

$100 – Anonymous

$52.92 – My grandpa David Sherman Sr. was a big supporter of the Bruce Roberts Toy Fund. I thought I’d carry on his memory by donating this year. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all the Mainers out there! I hope you find joy this holiday season. Cooper Sherman

$105.52 – In memory of Twila Holt and David C. Holt, amazing grandparents to David & Logan! David & Cori Holt

$105.52 – Anonymous

$52.92 – Anonymous

$105.52 – In memory of Dad and Adam Kim & Eric P.

$105.52 – To honor Stan Allain Kathleen Murray-Allain

$105.52 – Ada, Grace and Jack Duffey Kathleen Duffey

$100 – Anonymous

$52.92 – Anonymous

$105.52 – In honor of my parents, Newell & Jean Eckman, who gave me so many wonderful Christmas memories! Susan Wilkins

$600 – No child should go without Christmas! This is our 2nd donation to help with the increased requests. Steve and Jane Martin

$52.92 – Anonymous

$31.88 – Leland and Jeannette Johnston

$52.92 – In memory of Elizabeth Margaret Seelen Barbara Seelen

$52.92 – In honor of David ‘Binky’ Davis who loved Christmas. We love and miss you. Anna, Dianne, Mike and Danny

$31.88 – Anonymous

$105.52 – Nate and Casey Ellis

$31.88 – Anonymous

$158.13 – Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Be Kind! Anonymous

$105.52 – In Memory of Merton & Prudy Leary Anonymous

$52.92 – In memory of Ken Cleaves and Lane Fraser, both of whom loved Christmas! Ethel Carmolli

$52.92 – Thinking about you this Christmas even though I don’t know you. Have a really nice holiday! Anonymous

$105.52 – Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays to All. Maura & Bob Pelletier

$21.36 – Anonymous

$105.52 – Anonymous

$105.52 – Merry Christmas Anonymous

$105.52 – Anonymous

$105.52 – Anonymous

$105.52 – Anonymous

$95.00 – In Memory of Carol A. LeRiche from her Family

$100 – The Fogg Family Molly O’Brion

$52.92 – Merry Christmas! Fleet

$21.36 – Christmas Spirit Anonymous

$52.92 – Anonymous

$210.73 – In memory of Virginia & Linda Bryan Anonymous

$105.52 – Anonymous

$52.92 – Erin Pontbriand

$105.52 – David and Connie Kinsman

$105.52 – Gramse Family

$105.52 – Anonymous

$52.92 – Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! John and Diane Devlin

$52.92 – Anonymous

$52.92 – Anonymous

$210.93 – In thanks for the gift of Abigail and Lucy Anonymous

$50 – In loving memory of my daughter, Amanda Carson Lutes

$50 – Janice Watson

$50 – Lesley Ewald

$100 – From Mamie and Grampy Judith and Gordon Oliver

$30 – Elizabeth Goldsmith

$150 – Johnson’s Arboriculture

$50 – Catherine Dupuis-Tate

$30 – Blessings everyone Anonymous

$100 – Merry Christmas Judy White

$100 – Lawrence and Karan Miller

$100 – Anonymous

$500 – Jean Scanlan

$200 – For the children James Born

$200 – Christine and Willie Johnson

$100 – For the kids, with love Anonymous

$100 – John and Jean Northrop

$125 – In loving memory of Harold and Theo Moxcey, from Carole, Kim and Stephanie

$50 – In moving memory of our parents, Ben and Carol Libby and Barbara Pinkham Elwell, Merry Christmas, Andy and Charlene

$50 – Anonymous

$200 – Anonymous

$50 – William Jabine

$200 – William and Gail Eaton

$105.52 – The Sirois Family

$20 – Alan Rosewasser

$26.62 – Merry Christmas to you! Liz Taintor

$210.73 – In memory of Grammy Annie & Nana Anonymous

$105.52 – Jim and Judy Rowe

$21.36 – Anonymous

$105.52 – The Law Family

$26.62 – Merry Christmas! Rick & Janet Wolf

$50 –In memory of our siblings Paul and Sally. Mary and Bob

$50 – Groban-Fischman Family Margaret Groban

$105.52 – In memory of Lorrraine McKenney Brennan, Elizabeth Brennan, Robert Brennan, and Peter Brennan Anonymous

$263.34 – Anonymous

$52.92 – In memory of our parents William and Janet Lynds. Maryadele Grant

$105.52 – Anonymous

$50 – Merry Christmas to all!! Margo & Jim

$210.73 – In memory of John W. and John M. Sullivan. Lynne Sullivan

$315.94 – In Memory of Ronald Hallett (my Dad). Scott and Jayne Munson

$105.52 – Merry X-Mas, A,P,M Anonymous

$526.35 – Pat and Barry Unnol

$42.40 – Happy Holiday Anonymous

$52.92 – The McGaraghan Family

$105.52 – From the Agrillo family Anonymous

$105.52 – A special Merry Christmas wish to Connor Graham. Forever in our hearts. Love, the Fillmores

$105.52 – Jeff Young and Betsy Mahoney

TOTAL TO DATE: $179,641

