Carlton E. Beckett

AUBURN – Carlton E. Beckett of Mechanic Falls, passed away on Dec. 23, 2024. At his request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for his family please go to: http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

