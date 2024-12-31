RICHMOND – Joan Violet (Patten) Brewster, 93, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 13, 2024. During her passing, her favorite hymns, endless prayers and memories were sung and spoken to her by her bedside. Her hand was held until she rested in the hands of the Lord.

Joan was born in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada on Jan. 19, 1931, the daughter of Thomas Lorne Patten and Violet (Mason) Patten. Her father died when she was 9 years of age, and his sisters, Myrtle (Patten) Jones and Orpha (Patten) Carley, stepped in to play influential roles in her life. It was because of them that she left Canada as a teenager and enrolled in the New England Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She was a brilliant student, who worked hard and thrived in academia.

On July 13, 1952, she was married in Stoneham, Mass. to Warren Douglas Brewster from Portland. He became a medical technologist and would later rise to the position of manager of the NE Memorial Hospital laboratory. In their early years of marriage, Joan worked as a nurse at the hospital while raising her family, which ultimately grew to four children, Douglas, Carol, Janet and Ron.

Joan was very active in The Pathfinders, not only making sure her children were part of it, but also helping to create a wonderful place for kids and families to grow together and learn many skills.

On April 4, 1955, Joan became a naturalized citizen of the United States. She thoroughly enjoyed her life in New England, particularly the period of time when she and Warren owned a place on Thompson Lake in Oxford. They would frequently spend weekends there with their children and friends, creating lasting memories for all.

Joan had put a pause on her nursing career to focus full-time on her family, but, once she became an empty-nester, she decided to resume work. Instead of nursing, however, she took a job on the New England Memorial Hospital switchboard, a position she held for several years. As always, her strong work ethic and loyal character created lifelong friendships.

In 1992, she and Warren retired to their home in Richmond where they were to reside for the remainder of their lives. Their home in Richmond was a calm and beautiful place in which their children and grandchildren were able to visit and enjoy time with them. Joan’s amazing home cooking, beautiful arts and crafts and gorgeous gardens surrounding the house made their home truly a place of love and acceptance. Joan had a green thumb like no other and walking through her back garden felt as whimsical and special as one would expect from such a nurtured home. Even after her sweetheart, Warren Brewster passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, she continued to love and find ways to enjoy her home, always knitting and spending time with those she loved. When Warren passed away, they had been married for nearly 68 years.

Joan was a lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, for many years in Stoneham, Mass., then later, in Freeport. She had large circles of friends in several church communities, well beloved for her kindness, generosity of spirit, and her welcoming attitude toward everyone she encountered. She also loved to laugh and smile and enjoy the humor in life. In addition to being a wonderful cook, she was particularly passionate about quilting, a hobby that happily consumed great stretches of her time during her later years.

Joan is survived by three children, Carol Brewster (David Waterman) of Maine, Janet Montoya of Massachusetts, and Ronald Brewster of Maine; by six grandchildren, Rachel Hanscom (Nathan Tupitza), Deborah Murray, Vanessa Murray, Kevin Murray, Emily Brewster Nelson (Ben Nelson), and Ashley Brewster Ringle (Jonny Ringle); and by one great-grandson, Ronan Ringle. Joan had been eagerly anticipating the birth of her second great-grandchild, but Milo Victor Patten Tupitza (son of Rachel and Nathan) wasn’t born until six weeks after her death. His second middle name, “Patten” was Joan’s maiden name, and was given in her honor.

In addition to her husband and parents, predeceasing her was her eldest son, Douglas W. Brewster of Columbus, Ohio, who died on Aug. 26, 2020 of cancer. Also predeceasing her was her youngest sister, Lorna Dervent of Canada; and her nephew, Brian Thompson of Maine, who always made her laugh and put a smile on her face.

Joan was laid to rest next to her husband in Richmond.

Lastly, Joan always had a song in her heart and a kindness that knew no bounds. She was a rare one and anyone who knew her, felt this. As we have always said about our dearest Joan: You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are gray.

She was truly sunshine.

