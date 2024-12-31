MANHEIM, Pa. – Victor Lee Gustafson entered eternal rest on Dec. 18, 2024, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, surrounded by his loving family. He was 89 years old.

His life began on Nov. 1, 1935, in Portland, Ore. He was the son of the late Lloyd and Anna Gustafson. He shared over 63 years of love and memories with his devoted wife, Janice Gustafson, until her passing in 2020. He and Janice were longtime members of Salem Bible Church in New Holland, Pa.

Shortly after graduating from Roosevelt High School in Portland, Ore., he joined the Army National Guard Reserve. Following his discharge from the National Guard he joined the United States Navy, where he honorably served for 20 years, and retired as an ADJ2 Aircraft Mechanic in 1974. He continued his career with the military where he worked an additional 20 years of service on the fuel farm at the Naval Air Station in Brunswick, until his retirement in 1994.

In his leisure, Victor enjoyed tinkering around vehicles in his garage, camping in his motorhome with his wife, volunteering his time as a Cub Scout and Webblo leader, where he assisted his sons with their Pinewood Derby Cars, traveling to Texas to visit his son, and attending Yellowstone National Park with extended family, where he enjoyed watching the buffalo and hot springs.

Victor is survived by his children, Tami, wife of Edward Mitchell of Lebanon, Victor L. Gustafson Jr. husband of Kim of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Timothy Gustafson, husband of Marcia of Bath; his siblings, Keith Gustafson and Judith Fulfer; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; a son, Jeffrey Gustafson; and a brother, Dean Gustafson.

A funeral service honoring Victor will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Victor’s name to:

Wounded Warrior Project

woundedwarriorproject.com

