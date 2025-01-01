Winter along the coast is often a quiet season. Ice forms on the bay, slowing down the motion of the water; much of the human activity is absent; and many of the otherwise noisy birds have migrated for the season. On a day like this where there was a skim of ice just forming, I heard distant shots across the bay — a reminder of the existence of the winter ducks that stick around for the season.

In Maine, winter is duck hunting season. Eiders, scoters and long-tailed ducks are some of the species commonly sought. All of these are classified as “migratory waterfowl” and require a hunting license along with a permit from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and also a Federal Duck Stamp. There are daily limits depending on the species and information about these limits is available on the IF&W website.

Along with the sounds of hunters, one sound that stands out on the wintry coast is from one of the ducks themselves. The common goldeneye (Bucephala clangula), another of the sea ducks that hunters pursue, has a recognizable and unique golden eye among its other striking features. Its genus name, Bucacephala, describes its large “bull-like” head and its species name, clangula, the “clanging” or whistling sound that its wings make while flying. Like many of the other winter ducks, its coloration is primarily black and white, although the females have brown heads. Also like many of the other winter duck species, they are diving ducks that scoop up invertebrates and fish with their large bills.

The common goldeneye, however, is not the only species of goldeneye to be found in the winter along the Maine coast. The Barrow’s goldeneye (Bucephala islandica) can also sometimes be found here. As their Latin name implies, they are more typically found in more northerly places like Iceland. However, a small number of them find their way south to spend the winter in Maine. The numbers are small at only around 250 birds, which led to their designation in 2007 as a “threatened species” by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Because of this, hunters are not allowed to shoot them.

There are a few other species like the harlequins, moorhens and gallinules that are also illegal to hunt. The problem with the Barrow’s goldeneyes is that they look very similar to common goldeneyes and are found in much the same habitat. There are a couple of ways to tell them apart. Barrow’s goldeneyes have more black on their sides, a generally puffier looking head and a white spot in front of its eye that is crescent shaped rather than round as it is in the common goldeneye. Still, these differences are subtle enough to make it difficult for hunters to avoid them entirely. For that reason, there is an “Incidental Take Plan” where hunters can avoid a penalty for an accidental “take” of a Barrow’s goldeneye by reporting it to authorities.

Regardless of whether you’re a bird watcher or a bird hunter, spotting at Barrow’s goldeneye is something special in the coastal Maine winterscape. Listen for the whistling of their wings on a quiet cold day and look for their golden eyes to brighten an overcast day.

Susan Olcott is the director of strategic partnerships at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

