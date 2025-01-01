SOUTH PORTLAND – Kenneth A. Fields, 61, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2024, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a brief service at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Full obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

