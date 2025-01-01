OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Sandra “Sandy” M. Chretien, 83, of Old Orchard Beach died peacefully at home on Dec. 29, 2024.

She was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Dedham, Mass., the daughter of Joseph and Florence “Bunny” Araby.

She was senior class president and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1959. She owned and operated Sandra’s Salon of Beauty from 1961 until she retired for health reasons.

She married Joseph “Al” Chretien in 1967 and was a devoted and loving wife and mother of two. Her focus was on her family and her home. She enjoyed spending time on the beach in her younger years and tending her flower gardens later in life.

A survivor of breast cancer since 1992, Mrs. Chretien was a generous and caring woman. She helped several elderly women, even when she was sick herself, running errands for them and driving them to appointments.

She was easy-going, had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, play poker with her family and play the lottery.

Her parents predeceased her.

She is survived by her husband; her son, Curt, her daughter, Allison Busemeyer, and her husband, Kenneth Madore, all of Old Orchard Beach.

