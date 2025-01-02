PORTLAND – Grace A. Thomas passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 29, 2024, at the remarkable age of 103.

Born on May 30, 1921, she was the eldest of six children and the beloved daughter of Guiseppi and Angelina Caminiti. Grace spent her early years in the Munjoy Hill Italian neighborhood of Portland before the family relocated to the “country” on Elmwood Street. She graduated from Deering High School in 1940 and later attended Northeast Business College. After her studies, Grace worked at Grant Knowles Store and later joined her father at the Maine Tile Company.

At the age of 20, Grace witnessed the United States enter World War II following the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. While she wished to work in a factory like many of her friends to support the war effort, her strict father disapproved. Instead, Grace contributed by volunteering to canvas her neighborhood at dusk, reminding neighbors to turn off their lights to avoid potential German bombings. It was during this tumultuous time that she met her first husband, Ernest Vandermast of Maryland, who was stationed in Portland while on Army leave. The couple married in 1948 at St. Joseph’s Church and raised three children: Ernest Jr., Joanne, and Karen. The family cherished summers at Highland Lake and later Papoose Island on Sebago Lake.

Proud of her Italian heritage, Grace often inquired if strangers were Italian, and if they weren’t, she quipped, “I bet you wish you were.” She was a founding member of the Italian American Community Center in the 1950s, now known as the Italian Heritage Center, where she worked tirelessly with close friends Gloria, Rose, and Isabelle, to organize fundraisers and community events.

In 1958, Grace moved to Bartley Gardens, where she and her neighbors formed the Bartley Gardens Club. Known for her generosity and hospitality, Grace hosted countless lasagna dinners and cocktail parties for her friends. She had a heart for helping others, regularly visiting nursing homes and staying involved in her community.

She enjoyed dancing, playing golf and bridge, traveling, and being an active member of the Women’s Literary Union. Grace was also a talented artist, excelling in China and ceramic painting as well as intricate needlepointing.

After losing Ernest to cancer in 1969, Grace found love again and married her dear friend, Steven Thomas, in 1972. Together, they shared 38 years of marriage filled with cherished memories at Sebago Lake. They formed lasting friendships, enjoyed Saturday night card games, boating excursions, and annual lobster bakes, and celebrated Grace’s birthday each year with joy. The couple also delighted in traveling through Europe, and yearly visits to Florida.

She was predeceased by her son, Ernest W. Vandermast III

Grace is survived by her daughters, Joanne and Karen Vandermast; her grandchildren, Alex Blanchard and his wife Rebecca, and Sarah, Will and Katie; and four great-grandchildren.

Her legacy of love, strength, and generosity will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Sunday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Interment will follow at Old Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

