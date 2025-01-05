SCARBOROUGH – Ann Gammon, 75, of Scarborough, passed away on Dec. 31, 2024, in Gorham.

Ann was born in Portland to Edmond and Phyllis (Brigham) Tanguay on Aug. 6, 1949. She was a graduate of South Portland High School. On Oct. 25, 1969, she married Dana Gammon in South Portland. She worked for UNUM as an administrative assistant for 20 years.

Ann was a member of the Mothers of Twins Club and was involved with the Camp Fire Girls. Ann enjoyed ceramics, oil painting, gardening, quilting and sewing. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Gerard Tanguay and her sister, Maureen Tanguay.

Ann is survived by her husband, Dana Gammon of Scarborough; daughters Lara Maloney and her fiancé Don Briggs of Old Orchard Beach and Lynn Roberge and her husband Tom of Gray, son, Michael Gammon of Scarborough; six grandchildren; brother, George Tanguay and his wife Carolina of Raymond.

Ann’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caring staff in the Oxford Unit at Gorham House.

Visiting hours will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough.

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann’s name to the

Maine Greyhound

Placement Service,

231 Belgrade Rd.,

Augusta, ME 04330

