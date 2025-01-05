SCARBOROUGH – Ann Gammon, 75, of Scarborough, passed away on Dec. 31, 2024, in Gorham.
Ann was born in Portland to Edmond and Phyllis (Brigham) Tanguay on Aug. 6, 1949. She was a graduate of South Portland High School. On Oct. 25, 1969, she married Dana Gammon in South Portland. She worked for UNUM as an administrative assistant for 20 years.
Ann was a member of the Mothers of Twins Club and was involved with the Camp Fire Girls. Ann enjoyed ceramics, oil painting, gardening, quilting and sewing. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Gerard Tanguay and her sister, Maureen Tanguay.
Ann is survived by her husband, Dana Gammon of Scarborough; daughters Lara Maloney and her fiancé Don Briggs of Old Orchard Beach and Lynn Roberge and her husband Tom of Gray, son, Michael Gammon of Scarborough; six grandchildren; brother, George Tanguay and his wife Carolina of Raymond.
Ann’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caring staff in the Oxford Unit at Gorham House.
Visiting hours will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough.
Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann’s name to the
Maine Greyhound
Placement Service,
231 Belgrade Rd.,
Augusta, ME 04330
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.