SOUTH PORTLAND – Cindy Joan Lydon-Ferrante of South Portland, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 90.

Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. There will be visitation at 11 a.m., followed by a sermon given by Pastor Abraham of the First Assembly of God at 12 p.m. A Celebration of Cindy’s Life will follow at 1 p.m. at Willows Restaurant in South Portland.

Full obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

