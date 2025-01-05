SOUTH PORTLAND – Cindy Joan Lydon-Ferrante of South Portland, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 90.
Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. There will be visitation at 11 a.m., followed by a sermon given by Pastor Abraham of the First Assembly of God at 12 p.m. A Celebration of Cindy’s Life will follow at 1 p.m. at Willows Restaurant in South Portland.
Full obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.