WESTBROOK – Frank “Rusty” W. Post Jr., 75, passed away Dec. 23, 2024.

He was born Sept. 14, 1949 to Frank W. Post Sr. and Virginia Harris at Mercy Hospital in Portland. He attended Westbrook High Schools until he was 18. He was known for riding around on his bicycle and visiting local stores.

Rusty worked at Exit 8 Holiday Inn for 11 years, he also worked at Denny’s for about four years. He could be found at McDonalds most every morning, chatting with the local mill workers. He was a big fan of old TV westerns and he was a Red Sox fan. More recently, Rusty attended a program called Choices Are For Everyone (CAFE), he attended Monday-Thursday and enjoyed this very much.

Rusty was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Kathleen Thornton.

He is survived by his brother, Jim and his wife Kathy Post of Standish; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private burial will be held in the spring.

In honor of Rusty, please consider making a donation to:

CAFE

90 Bridge St.

Suite 365

Westbrook, ME 04092

