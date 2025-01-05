SCARBOROUGH – It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of George Chapman Grovo, 90, of Grovo Lane, on Dec. 28, 2024, at his residence. George was surrounded by family who loved him deeply. His life was dedicated to his family.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1934, in Westbrook, the son of John S. Grovo and Lucy (Barker) Grovo. George attended local schools.

George proudly served in the Air Force with an Honorable Discharge. While serving he married his Love – Constance Lord. George and Constance were married for 70 years.

For 38 years George was employed at S.D. Warren in Westbrook. George enjoyed fishing, hunting and being with his children and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and taking trips with his wife. George loved being with his beloved family.

He was predeceased by a brother, John Grovo, and a sister, Priscilla Tanguay.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Constance (Lord) Grovo; his children, Michael Grovo and wife Mirjana, Tammy Doyle and her husband Jeffrey of Baldwin, Jeffrey Grovo and his wife Robin of Limington; brother, Richard Grovo of Milfred a sister, Lucy Grovo of Brunswick; 10 grandchildren, Danielle, Antonia, Tyler, Ben, Andy, Holly, Heidi, Mike, Greg, Tim, Connie; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Maple Street, Cornish on Tuesday May 20 at 2 p.m. with USAF Honors.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras Funeral Homes website, http://www.mainfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

for their support and comfort of George in his final weeks.

Copy the Story Link