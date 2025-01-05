WINDHAM – George Franklin Verrill, 91 of Windham, left this Earth for Heaven on Dec. 31, 2024.

Visiting hours will be at Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., South Windham, beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Service also at Dolby Blais & Segee begins at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Mayberry Cemetery in Windham in the spring with a gathering following.

To express condolences or to participate in George’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

