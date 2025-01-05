BIDDEFORD – Marshall Alexander, 78, of Biddeford, died peacefully on Dec. 22, 2024 at Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough after a 3 ½ year battle with dementia and aphasia.

Born to Bernice Brackett and Walter Alexander, he grew up on Old Pool Road with his sister, Donna. After graduating from Biddeford High School in 1964, Marshall joined the U.S. Navy and entered the submarine service, spending many days underwater off both the U.S. and European coasts.

The sea was his first love. He started what would become his lifelong career of commercial fishing at the age of 14 with a skiff, a pair of oars and a work ethic surpassed by none. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he returned to the sea, first lobstering then ultimately dragging aboard the F/V De-Dee-Mae II, his fifth and last boat, a 54-foot stern trawler.

Marshall was a fierce advocate for the commercial fishing industry serving on numerous committees and councils. He also invested in marine related businesses including ice, fuel, marine supplies and his mooring business, which he worked in his off time. He mentored many young fishermen and was passionate about the industry. For numerous years he served as harbormaster of Biddeford and was honored with a plaque dedicated to him at Biddeford Pool.

During his rare time on shore, he enjoyed swimming or captaining his pontoon boat at the family camp in Acton, water skiing off his dock on the back bay, and pleasure boating off the shore of Biddeford Pool. He hosted many family events including lobster bakes, Halloween parties and Christmas parties- complete with his famous seafood chowder. These and other events will always be fond memories.

Marshall was predeceased by his parents, Walter Alexander and Bernice Alexander Rohwedder; his sister, Donna Alexander; and his first wife, Pauline Martel Poirier Alexander.

He is survived by Pauline’s daughters, Renee Poirier Lemos and family, Christina Poirier Lake and family; his second wife, Carole Eaton Alexander; daughter, Amanda Alexander Lutz and family and his son, Walter Lee Alexander.

Marshall will be cremated with his ashes spread at sea.

A visitation/celebration of life will be held at the Pilot House in Kennebunkport on Friday, Jan. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Marshall’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

New England Fishermen’s Stewardship Association,

500 Southborough Drive, #204,

South Portland, ME 04106

