CUMBERLAND – Richard L. Lowell, “Larry,” 92, of Cumberland, died Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2024, at the Gorham House.

Richard was born in Westbrook on May 11, 1932, the son of Walter Edward Lowell and Ernestine Hudson Lowell. He was predeceased by his siblings (Walter Jr., Philip, Virginia). His second mother was Dora who was a nanny and beloved Lowell family member along with her husband, Don.

Richard graduated from Westbrook High School and served in the Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. He worked for S.D. Warren Company from 1952-1994. Upon returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Cleo Christensen, on June 18, 1955. Richard and Cleo had children, Joyce Perrey and Jeffrey Lowell. Joyce and her husband, Tom, and their daughter, Hilary, along with Jeff and his wife, Kim, and their son Michael provided devoted care to their father and grandfather following the death of Richard’s second wife, Claudia Pratt Hanlon Lowell.

Richard married Claudia, “Cookie,” on Dec. 11, 1982 and was devoted to raising her children whom he considered his own children (Heidi Maliski, Todd Hanlon, Holly Lallemand) and their long life together included spouses (Bill, Judy, Jeff), grandchildren (Amber, Kayla, Abby, Jackson, Pierce, Charlotte, Alex, Taylor), and great-grandchildren (Landon, Victoria, Nola).

Dad was a member of Cumberland Congregational Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed gardening and took pride in raising a large grapefruit tree named Walter, after his brother, who gave him the grapefruit and its seed. A kind neighbor found a home for Walter, the tree, at Cumberland Prince Memorial Library when Dad moved to Stroudwater Lodge. Dad was especially proud of the camp which he built at Sebago, and he enjoyed time there with friends and family. He coped with many years of serious health issues with grace and humor. Dad was given the gift of continued independent living at his Cumberland home until four months prior to his death. When his health declined, he moved to Stroudwater Lodge and spent time at Maine Medical Center, Seaside Rehabilitation, Cedars, and Gorham House rehabilitation.

The family extends gratitude to Dad’s healthcare providers, staff at the facilities where he resided, and his cherished friends, neighbors, and family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth.

Please consider making a memorial gift to the

Philanthropy Department

care of MaineHealth

Maine Medical Center

Cardiology Department,

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102

207-662-2669

Copy the Story Link