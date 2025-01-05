EAST BOOTHBAY – Royall M. Dodge, 94, of East Boothbay, died Dec. 30, 2024 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor.

Royall was born Jan. 13, 1930 in East Boothbay to Guy E. Dodge and Maxine Brewer Dodge. Royall’s mother died when he was 8 years old, and he was raised by his grandmother, Charlotte “Lottie” Dodge.

Royall attended local schools and graduated from Boothbay Harbor High School in the class of 1948.

Royall was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1951 to serve in the Korean War. Royall was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal, Korean Ambassador For Peace Medal and the Silver Star Honorable Service Medal.

Royall worked for Goudy and Stevens Shipyard in East Boothbay as a finish carpenter (joiner) for most of his career. He was well regarded for his fine wood-working skills and craftsmanship. He was a past master of Bayview Masonic Lodge #196 in East Boothbay, Kora Temple Shriner, lifetime member of the Charles E. Sherman American Legion Post, and the VFW.

Royall enjoyed camping, boating, spending time with his family and Sunday drives throughout Maine. He was very proud of his family.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Charlotte “Lottie” Dodge; his parents; and by a sister, Gloria (Dodge) Knapp.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Eleanor Dodge of East Boothbay; daughters Sandra Tibbetts of East Waterboro, Brenda Pinkham and her husband Dale of Sidney; grandchildren, John Tibbetts and his wife Erin McNally of Windham, Jessica Pinkham of Norridgewock, Amy Pinkham of Sidney; great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Emma of Norridgewock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Royall’s life will be held at the Charles E. Sherman American Legion Post #36, 25 Industrial Park, Boothbay at a date and time to be announced in the spring.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com

Contributions in Royall’s memory may be made to Bayview Masonic Lodge #196, East Boothbay Methodist Church, or the Boothbay Region Historical Society.

Copy the Story Link