ESTERO, Fla. – Stephanie Gerber Stern passed away on Dec. 30, 2024.

She was born in Caribou on Dec. 29, 1941. (She was told this was the day of a record snowstorm.). Her parents were Saul and Pearl (Cohen) Gerber. The family moved to Portland when Stephanie was a few months old. She attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1960.

She attended the University of Miami, Miami, Fla. where she met her husband, Stuart Stern. She then attended the University of New Hampshire where her husband received his master’s degree, and graduated from the University of Maine in December of 1964. She also received her master’s degree from the University of Maine.

She began her teaching career at Deering high School in February of 1965. She taught Biology and Health at Deering for eight years and taught Biology and Anatomy and Physiology at Portland High School for 20 years. She was the Cluster Coordinator (department head) at Portland High for 17 years. At Portland High, she won the Russell Award which recognizes outstanding teaching in the classroom. She spent many years as the yearbook advisor at Portland High. She always said she loved her job, her students, and looked forward to everyday, which is different if you taught.

Stephanie came from a golfing family, and won the Women’s Championship in 1989 at Riverside Golf Course where she belonged until she moved to Estero, Fla. after retirement. In Florida, she belonged to Pelican Sound Golf and River Club. In 2013, she had two holes-in-one within seven weeks at Pelican Sound. She served as president of the Women’s Association at both clubs. Stephanie played tournament Mah Jongg in southwest Florida where she was known for her winning ways.

She was a long-time member of Temple Beth-El in Portland, and served as president of the Sisterhood. She was a life member of Hadassah, National Council of Jewish Women and Cedars.

She is survived by husband, Stuart Stern of Estero, Fla.; daughter, Meredith Stern Cavalieri and son-in-law, Roberto Cavalieri of Estero, Fla., son, Jeffrey Stern, and daughter-in-law, JoAnn of Winthrop; and grandchildren, Max, Gabriel and Kai Cavalieri. She is also survived by her sister, Jill Thaler, and brother-in-law, Michael of Cranston, R.I., and brother, John Gerber, and sister-in-law, Sandy Portland.

She was predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Farmelant and her brother-in-law Melvin of Naples, Fla., and her brother-in-law Allen Stern. She is survived by sister-in-law, Joan Stern Cohen of Raleigh, N.C. She also has many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held for Stephanie on Jan. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shikany’s Funeral Home in Bonita Springs, Fla. A celebration of Stephanie’s life will be held in Portland on a forthcoming date in the first half of June.

Donations may be made to:

The Gerber Family Scholarship Fund

Portland High School

284 Cumberland Ave.

Portland, ME 04101

Copy the Story Link