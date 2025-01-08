The Gorham Planning Board, on Monday, moved a contract zone request to a public hearing and vote next month. The request would pay for water and sewer extension to the former Gorham Golf Course on McLellan Road.

Developer Nick Troiano, of Troiano Properties, is proposing to build 824 multifamily residential units in a mixed-use development with townhouses, apartments and condominiums. The area is not served by public water and sewer.

Troiano is seeking a contract zone that would allow an initial selloff of 64 single-family home lots in the project to raise an estimated $6 to $8 million to pay for public water and sewer extension to the proposed project. Single-family homes are currently not allowed in the South Gorham Crossroads zone designed for housing development density. Troiano said at Monday’s meeting he wants to “fast-track” bringing in water and sewer to the entire 180-acre golf course property.

Community Development Director Tom Poirier said in the meeting the proposed language of the contract zone would go to a Town Council workshop prior to the Planning Board public hearing. “This one has a very aggressive schedule to move this forward,” Poirier said.

The Town Council reviewed language in the contract zone Dec. 3 and asked the Planning Board for its recommendation on granting it.

Following any Planning Board action, the Town Council will conduct its own public hearing and vote on whether to authorize the contract zone.

Town Planner Carol Eyerman said, in an email to the American Journal Tuesday, the project includes 14 units of live work spaces (commercial, professional and residential); 60,000-70,000 square feet of commercial space; and 20 acres of conservation land near the Stroudwater River.

The project will include a public parking area, two community clubhouses and trails.

Project Civil Engineer Daniel Riley, of Sebago Technics, said a sewer is currently 11,000 feet away, and water at 6,500 to 9,500 feet.

Riley said extension of the infrastructure would be of no cost to the town and would benefit the surrounding area. Planning Board Vice Chair William Benson pointed out the development plan would require Planning Board approval in a review even if the contract zone is approved.

Approval of the development could require the rebuilding of McLellan Road that links Brackett Road to South Street – two heavily traveled commuter routes – to handle the traffic increase. “Traffic is going to be a monster,” Planning Board Chair Jim Hager said Monday.

The Planning Board approved, 6-0, with member Rob Delaney absent, to vote in February on the contract zone.

