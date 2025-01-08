OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Richard H. Smith Sr., 91, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away with his family by his side early Monday morning on Jan. 6, 2025, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born in Biddeford on June 8, 1933, the son of Francis F. and Mildred (Cote) Smith. Graduate of St Louis high school and St Anselm College with just shy of a master’s degree in English Literature.

Richard met his wife Edna Quinn when it was ladies choice at a roller skating rink in Bedford, N.H., and they married on April, 23, 1960 in Manchester, N.H.

Richard was proprietor of Wonderland Arcade, Richard’s EZ Parking and Sunset Motel in Old Orchard Beach, where he worked tirelessly and side by side with his wife for 60 years. At six years old he worked in his father’s Wonderland Arcade, which started on the pier in OOB in 1910. He retired in 2021 working the parking lot until the young age of 87. Richard spoke frequently of the relationships he made with his employees and customers throughout the years.

When time permitted, Richard enjoyed painting and wood working and his works and art are still being admired by his family and friends today. Richard and his family all played music instruments and with all of them being redheads, they thought they might be the next Partridge Family. They built a music room onto their house and loved to all play together any chance they’d get.

﻿Richard had many interesting hobbies like dancing, playing guitar, golfing and bowling and wouldn’t have had to be asked twice to go to the casino in Oxford. He and Edna wintered in Florida for 35 years and family meant the most to him, cherishing every minute he spent with them. He will be sadly missed.

﻿He was a parishioner of St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach and also sang in the church choir while Edna played the organ.

﻿He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edna M. Smith, Richard H. Smith Jr. and wife Joyce, W. F. Quinn Smith, Susan Prince and Lisa DeFalco and husband Tony. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Corey, Brittany, Quintin, Olivia, Anthony and Abigail and two great-grandchildren, Damon and Avery.﻿

Visiting hours will be from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at St. Margaret’s Church, Old Orchard Beach. A Graveside Service will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Richard’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visitwww.cotefuneralhome.com

