Bridgton is now offering one-time payments to assist property owners in connecting to the town’s new wastewater system. Financial assistance will be available to low-income, single-family property owners in Bridgton to help with the connection. The Select Board will review the applications and vote to approve funding at its first meeting of the month. Funds may be awarded for 50%, 75%, or 100% of the connection cost. Eligible parties need to file an application form, which is available at the Town Office.

The Pleasant Mountain Snowmobile Club (formerly known as Bridgton Easy Riders) is again holding monthly meetings at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street. The next meeting will take place on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. It will include a potluck supper, a business meeting, and a guest speaker.

AARP income tax preparation assistance will also be available at the BCC from February through April. This free service is provided for low- to moderate-income seniors and is by appointment only. Time slots are limited, so eligible residents are encouraged to call 647-3116 early to schedule an appointment.

Master Naturalists Leigh MacMillan Hayes and Dawn Wood will lead mammal tracking wanders at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays during the winter. The events will take place at various locations that will be announced each week on the Loon Echo Land Trust website. The first wanders will be on Jan. 15 and 29. Bring snowshoes, boots, warm clothing, water and a snack. No pets are allowed. For more information and to register, go to lelt.org, click on “Get Involved,” then “Events.”

The Lake Region High School Drama Club will present its rendition of “Little Shop of Horrors,” based on the book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. The musical comedy with a dash of horror centers around a shy floral assistant who discovers a peculiar plant with an alarming appetite. The play, directed by Emy Holden with musical direction by Saphrona Stetson, offers audiences a fun night out with wit and catchy tunes.

The production runs from Jan. 17 to 26 at LRHS. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There will also be 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for adults and are available at the door. “Little Shop of Horrors” (Broadway version) is presented in arrangement with Music Theatre International.

