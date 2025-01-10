SOUTH PORTLAND – Judith A. Whitney, 73, of Sunset Avenue passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at her residence.
Judith attended local schools and was a graduate of Camden Rockport High School in 1969.
She moved to Portland and attended hairdressing school at Piere’s School of Beauty, she attended with her good friends Veronicia and Barbara, who she stayed close friends with over the years.
Judith worked for the City of Portland for over 31 years, starting at the greenhouse and then to traffic division. After retiring, she worked for Mailings Unlimited. She enjoyed animals and was a forever “Trumper”.
She was predeceased by Marty Reagan and special friend Scott Whipple.
Survivors include daughter Chantell Hendrix of South Portland, sister Susan Schombert from Tucson, Ariz., and husband Jeff, brother William Whitney from Belfast and wife Penny, a nephew Duane Wright and Missy of Hope, niece Tonia Davenport and Robert of Westbrook, many grandnieces and nephews, who referred to her as “The Great”.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at the American Legion Post 197, 300 Conant Street, Westbrook from noon – 4 p.m. Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her services.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.