SOUTH PORTLAND – Judith A. Whitney, 73, of Sunset Avenue passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at her residence.

Judith attended local schools and was a graduate of Camden Rockport High School in 1969.

She moved to Portland and attended hairdressing school at Piere’s School of Beauty, she attended with her good friends Veronicia and Barbara, who she stayed close friends with over the years.

Judith worked for the City of Portland for over 31 years, starting at the greenhouse and then to traffic division. After retiring, she worked for Mailings Unlimited. She enjoyed animals and was a forever “Trumper”.

She was predeceased by Marty Reagan and special friend Scott Whipple.

Survivors include daughter Chantell Hendrix of South Portland, sister Susan Schombert from Tucson, Ariz., and husband Jeff, brother William Whitney from Belfast and wife Penny, a nephew Duane Wright and Missy of Hope, niece Tonia Davenport and Robert of Westbrook, many grandnieces and nephews, who referred to her as “The Great”.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at the American Legion Post 197, 300 Conant Street, Westbrook from noon – 4 p.m. Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her services.

Copy the Story Link