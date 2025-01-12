CAPE ELIZABETH – Beverly Marie BaRoss, “Bev”, 98, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 3, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Nov. 2, 1926, in Chicago, to George and Kathleen Doering, Bev grew up in a home filled with love and creativity. In 1948, she graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree.

During her time at Purdue, Bev met Robert BaRoss “Bob”, the love of her life. Bev, a proud member of the Chi Omega sorority, and Bob, a member of ATO, married in March of 1950. Together, they built a beautiful life by the ocean and raised three children: Daniel, Kathleen, and Paul .

Bev cherished her close bond with her parents, especially sewing with her mother, Kathleen. Her love of history and art grew into a passion for antiquities, and as a collector and dealer, she found joy in discovering treasures at antique shows and stores. She shared this love with her daughter, Kathleen, her antique dealing partner, and inspired her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to appreciate antiques and beautiful spaces. Known for her fabulous cooking, Bev delighted friends and family with her “Bev Meals”, especially her son Paul’s friends over the years!

﻿Bev was a spirited adventurer who, alongside Bob, explored the world with enthusiasm and curiosity, finding joy in every shared journey and creating cherished memories that lasted a lifetime. At home, Bev’s love of gardening blossomed as a dedicated member of her local Garden Club, where she nurtured both plants and friendships. She was also an avid Bridge player, treasuring the time spent with friends and remaining devoted to those relationships until the very end of her life.﻿

Bev was predeceased by her husband Bob BaRoss and her son Daniel BaRoss. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Huss, son-in-law Steven Huss, son Paul BaRoss, granddaughters Stephanie Gilbert and Jennifer Ogden, grandson-in-law Michael Gilbert, and five great-grandchildren, Antonella, Lee, Leon, Zee and Madeline.

Her family will always treasure the memories of their gatherings with Bev at clam bakes by the sea on the Fourth of July, Christmas festivities at the Christmas Tree Inn and Maiden Cove, and annual trips to see The Nutcracker at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.﻿

A combination wake/funeral at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, will begin at 12 p.m., on Thursday, January 16. The family invites you to a celebration of Bev’s life at the Saltwater Grill at 2:30 p.m. ﻿

To view Bev’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com .

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Preble Street Resource Center, an organization Bev deeply cared about.

