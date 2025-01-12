Capt. Harry Adams

SCARBOROUGH – Capt. Harry Adams P5, of Scarborough, suddenly passed on Jan. 3, 2025. The celebration of life will be held on Jan. 18, 2025, from 1-3 p.m., at 76 County Road in Scarborough.

