FALMOUTH – Charles Joseph Lynch, affectionately known as Charlie, of Falmouth, and formerly of Andover, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 90.

Charlie was born on June 18, 1934, in Andover, Massachusetts, the second son of the late Michael J. and Eva (Dill) Lynch. He attended St. Augustine School in Andover and graduated from Central Catholic High School in Lawrence in 1952. After high school, Charlie joined the U.S. Army, proudly serving his country in Korea, where he achieved the rank of Corporal before being honorably discharged in 1956. He then returned to pursue his education, graduating from Merrimack College with a Bachelor of Arts degree as part of the class of 1960.

Charlie dedicated his professional life to public service, enjoying a long and distinguished career with the Federal Government. He rose through the ranks of the Department of Housing and Urban Development to become the Regional Personnel Director for the Northeast Region, based in Boston. After more than 30 years of service, he retired over three decades ago, a milestone that allowed him to pursue a rich and fulfilling life outside of work.

Charlie and his wife, Marie (Franco), shared over two decades of extraordinary travels across the globe. They especially cherished their time exploring Western Europe but also enjoyed visits to Eastern Europe and numerous destinations throughout North America.

A kind, gentle, and selfless man, Charlie was known for his charming wit, affable personality, and deep Christian faith, which was the cornerstone of his life. He had a natural gift for connecting with people, always ready with a warm smile and a thoughtful conversation. An avid reader, he had an extraordinary ability to manage multiple books at once, a reflection of his boundless curiosity and intellect.

In recent years, Charlie embraced his move to Maine, where he could be closer to his son Chris, his wife Laura, and his four treasured grandchildren. During his six years at OceanView in Falmouth, he formed many cherished friendships and found a welcoming community.

Charlie was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Marie,his son Andy, his brother John, and his sisters, Ethel (Putz) l and Betty (Balduc). In addition to his son, Chris, he is survived by his brothers Joe and Dick, as well as several nieces, nephews, and countless friends who will miss him dearly.

Charlie’s wishes were to be buried on a nice spring day (TBD) at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Andover, Mass.

