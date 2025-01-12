LYMAN – Charles R. Harrison, 85, passed away peacefully holding the hand of his loving wife and was surrounded by his adoring family on Jan. 5, 2025.

He was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Concord, Mass., to Jamison R. Harrison and Katherine O. (Schucker). He lived in his family home in Bedford, Mass., and graduated from Concord High School where his love for mechanics and all things automotive began. He shared this passion by teaching automotive and industrial arts to students at Concord High School.

Charlie was a devoted husband, loving father, Grampa and Great-Grampa. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Shirley Ann (Unsworth) and their four children, Kimberlee Anne Harrison of Charlotte, N.C. and Biddeford, Sheri Lea Ervin (William Ervin) of Ameilia Island, Fla., Pamela Jean Harrison (fiancée Christopher Burnell) of West Baldwin, and William Jamison Harrison (Crystal Harrison) of Arundel, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Along with his sister, Katherine Priscilla Pagliccia of Malden, Mass., and many adoring in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Charlie and Shirley were married in Bedford, Mass., on May 6, 1961, and later moved to Lyman, in 1972 to raise their family on their present homestead and farm.

In his early adult life, Charlie worked for several automative dealerships in Massachusetts and Maine leading to his own automotive business, Charles Harrison Honda. His love for cars influenced his interests including car racing, mini-sprints and even building his own banked race track at home. Over the years he meticulously restored vintage John Deere and Ford tractors and antique cars.

As an active member of his community, he served the Town of Lyman for many years on several committees including the Planning Board, Library Committee and as a Town Selectman. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and Order of Eastern Star.

All those who met Charlie would come to know that he loved his family above all else and that his grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave him much joy and happiness. He was a man of thoughtful intelligence, integrity and strength. He took pride in living by his “golden rule” of hard work and to never quit. Charlie was a true “Stewart of the Land” and in retirement he enjoyed maintaining the family property, gardening, lumbering and sharing all his knowledge about farming and nature with his family and friends who would often “just show up”. His curiosity drove a desire to be a life-long learner. He was a gifted teacher to all those seeking his knowledge and advise. His legacy will live on through his words of wisdom to all those who reach-out to him.

The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate medical staff of the Maine Medical Center Biddeford Campus Special Care Unit.

Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Charlie’s Life will be held in the early summer.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Charlie’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.﻿

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002.

Thereafter or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie’s name to the Lyman Cemetery Committee, Town of Lyman, 11 South Waterboro Road, Lyman, ME 04002.

