SCARBOROUGH – Deborah Ray, 87, died Friday morning surrounded by loved ones after a short period of declining health and dementia.

She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Getchell of Wilton. Debbie graduated in 1956 from Wilton Academy. She also attended the University of Maine at Orono where she met her husband of 60 years the first night on campus. They married on Aug. 31, 1957. She then went on to receive her Secretarial certificate from Husson College in Bangor.

Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Debbie enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life, including tennis, knitting, tole, painting, and keeping up with whatever her family had going on.

Debbie and husband, Dick, raised their family in Winthrop, Maine and have many fond memories with their Winthrop friends. They spent their later years in both Harpswell, Maine and Key Colony Beach, Florida. Debbie’s final years were spent in Scarborough.

Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Clyde and Lucille Getchell, brother Stephen Getchell, and husband Richard (Dick).

She is survived by her son Rick Ray, his wife Barbara and their three children, Chelsea (Ray) Cekutis, her husband Pete, Kristen (Ray) Evans, her husband Tyler, and Cameron Ray and his wife Kathryn; son Steve Ray, his wife Jayne and their three children, Eddie Ray and fiancé Charlotte Middleton, Stevie Ray, his wife Bre, and Casey Ray, his wife Rachel; daughter Beth Ray Arsenault, her husband John Arsenault and their children, Sydney Arsenault, Riley Arsenault and wife, Mansi. Great-grandchildren include Maddie, Ky, William, Finley, Clarke, Elliot, Avery, Boyd, Weston, Parker, Wyatt, Lillian, Arian, and Peyton. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Elizabeth Ray; sister-in-law Barbara Getchell as well as several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Nellie, who is being spoiled rotten by one of Debbie’s grandchildren.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Compassus Hospice and thank the good folks at The Enclave of Scarborough where Debbie spent her last two years. Their compassionate care was very appreciated.

Debbie’s visitation will be in the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. Her funeral service will be in the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 62 Bowdoin Street, Maine.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Roberts Funeral Home website, http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com .

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.

