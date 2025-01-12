SOUTH PORTLAND – J. Chase Rand, D.O., passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2025, at the age of 88 (89 by his rounding up math!). Chase was born on Jan. 15, 1936, to Ernestine Chase and John Everett Rand in Westbrook, Maine.

Chase married the first love of his life, his Deering High School sweetheart, Elizabeth “Betty” Winslow in 1958. Together they raised a family of three boys in Westbrook, with summers spent at Panther Pond in Raymond. After losing Betty to breast cancer in 1996, he was lucky in love once again. His second wife, Judy Cousins Richard, has been his best friend and companion for 25 years. They had recently settled into Sable Lodge in South Portland, after giving up lakeside living.

A 1954 graduate of Deering High School, he was a three sport athlete and senior class president. He maintained life long friendships with many of his classmates and has enjoyed their many reunions. A 1958 graduate of Tufts University, Chase was a true student athlete, playing both football and baseball for the Jumbos. He attended Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 1962 and kickstarting a 45 year career in medicine. After completing his internship at Doctor’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, he returned to Westbrook and opened his family practice, where he served the community until 1997. For 19 seasons, he was the physician for the Westbrook High School basketball and football teams and he was a long time member and president of the Westbrook Kiwanis Club.

Dr. Rand was president of the Maine Osteopathic Association (MOA) in 1969 and was instrumental in establishing the family practice residency program at the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine (OHM) in Portland. He served as director until the merger of OHM with Maine Medical Center, and trained over 70 family practice physicians. He was a founding faculty member of University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, and served as chairman of the department of general/family practice from 1978 to 1998. In 1992 he became the first physician certified in Geriatric Medicine in Maine and developed a large geriatric practice in Greater Portland with four nurse practitioners in ten nursing homes. Eventually he partnered with UNE to establish MatureCare, now one of Maine’s largest group practices devoted to long-term care and elder services. Other notable accomplishments include fellow status by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians in 1993. He was awarded the MOA Distinguished Service Award in 1987, as well as the MOA General Practitioner of the Year Award in 1992.

While he thoroughly enjoyed medicine, he was always a family man at heart. Summer days were spent at the lake waterskiing or tubing, followed by a very competitive game of Wiffle ball. On winter days the family would take to the slopes at Pleasant Mountain. A capable skier, but an even more sociable one, runs were slow and filled with more conversation than skiing! An age group talent in road races, he secured a top three finish in the Beach to Beacon 10K at 80. He maintained his strong physique in his final years with a bit of golf, brisk walks and a daily routine of push-ups and wall sits, inspiring others to step up their game!

Always in good spirits and ready with a friendly smile, he was known for his optimism and jovial approach to life. He had a great relationship with fellow staff, patients, friends and family. His legacy will carry on forever reminding us of the importance of genuine relationships and offering love and support to family, friends and community.

Chase is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jeff Rand and wife Beth, Steve Rand and wife Patricia, and Douglas Rand; stepchildren, Michelle Bouthiet, Darin Richard and wife Janelle; grandchildren, Travis Rand and wife Becca, Tyler Rand, Matt Rand and wife Heather, Lindsay Rand Zausmer and husband Mike, Natalie Rand, Samantha Richard and Connor Richard; great-grandchildren, Jacob Rand, Nora Zausmer, Camran Richard and two new Rand babies due to arrive in June. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Bromley.

A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at UNE Innovation Hall, 772 Stevens Avenue in Portland from 4-7:30 p.m. A brief service will take place at 5 p.m.

A special thank you to the staff at Maine Medical Center’s Gibson Pavilion for Medical Oncology and the Barron Center for their outstanding care during his final weeks.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to leave condolences for the Rand family and sign Chase’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine’s “J. Chase Rand Geriatrics Immersion Scholarship Endowed Fund” at https://www.une.edu/giving.

