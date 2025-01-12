Richard A. Red

PORTER- Richard A. Red, 63, passed away on Dec. 19, 2024, at a dear friend’s home in Porter.

A celebration of his life will be arranged in the spring when it’s warmer and we can be outdoors. That’s how he would have wanted it to be. We hope you can attend.

