PORTER- Richard A. Red, 63, passed away on Dec. 19, 2024, at a dear friend’s home in Porter.

The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

A celebration of his life will be arranged in the spring when it’s warmer and we can be outdoors. That’s how he would have wanted it to be. We hope you can attend.

