The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust hosted a retirement celebration Saturday, Jan. 11, for Scott and Karen Dombrowski, who have served as Goat Island lighthouse keepers and property managers for the past 32 years.

According to a news release, friends, family, memories, music, food and drinks were shared at the event. Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Executive Director Tom Bradbury presented the Dombrowski’s with bobblehead renditions of the couple, thanking them for their service and dedication.

Three years ago, the Dombrowski’s spearheaded an apprentice lighthouse keeper program teaching nine local families how to care for the property.

“Whether it will be one head keeper’s family or shared responsibility is all being actively discussed as this is being written,” Scott Dombrowski wrote in an email. “We want stakeholders to be local people who have a great pride in their town and our rich maritime heritage to carry the torch. Most of these families have been coming to Goat Island for most of their lives and understand what we have tried to create and maintain.”

“We plan to support the new keepers by sharing our many experiences and by being available for them to consult with us,” Karen Dombrowski said. “We will also be available to be relief keepers if someone needs to be away from their duties unexpectedly or there is uncovered island time for any reason.”

For more information on Goat Island Light Station and other Kennebunkport Conservation Trust properties, visit www.kporttrust.org.

