BRUNSWICK – Alfred P. Bouchard, 83, of Brunswick passed away peacefully at the Barron Center in Portland with his wife Paula by his side on Jan. 2, 2025.

He was born April 29, 1941 in Brunswick to Sophie and William Bouchard. He worked as a laborer before he started his own business “Al Bouchard Concrete Floors” in the late 70’s, retiring in 2003.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling and snowmobiling. He and Paula enjoyed traveling, going to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Montana and Florida.

He was preceded by his parents William and Sophie Bouchard, sister Rita Schaedler, brother Joseph Bouchard, infant son Jeffrey D. Bouchard.

He is survived by his wife of 63-and-a-half years Paula Bouchard of Brunswick, daughter Celine Carland (Ted) of Windham, son William Bouchard of Westbrook. Grandchildren Christopher Bouchard of Veazie, Joshua Carland of Portland, Ailea Dow of Whitefield, N.H. Elijah and Charlotte Bouchard of Westbrook. Great-grandchildren, Chase Bouchard of Levant, Carter Bouchard of Auburn and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caretakers in the Three South Barron Center for their compassionate care during Al’s 4-and-a-half years there. We also would like to thank the Affinity Care of Maine for their wonderful care of Al during his last few months.

There will be no memorial services.

Obituary can be viewed at Funeral Alternatives.net

